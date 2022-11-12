× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library YART is held at the Newport Branch on Saturday, Nov. 12

YART: the Yard Art Sale at Campbell Co Public Library

Peruse works from dozens of local artists at this year’s YART, the Newport Branch’s annual Yard Art Sale. Everything for sale is $30 or less, making YART the perfect place to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Art and craft vendors will be spread out on both floors of the Newport Branch. There’s sure to be something for everyone on your list (including yourself!); items range from ceramics to illustrations, photography, metalwork, paintings, jewelry, textiles and more.

Registration is not required.

For more information call (859) 572-5035 or visit cc-pl.org