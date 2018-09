YMCA Reindeer Ramble 5K/10K Fun Run and Walk

The Reindeer Ramble is a wonderful way to participate in a 5K or 10K while supporting scholarships for kids attending YMCA summer camps. Sign up as an individual or a team. We encourage participants to don their favorite holiday sweater, Santa suit, or “holiday festive” attire and embrace the spirit of the holiday.

For more information visit ymcacky.org/Ramble