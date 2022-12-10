× Expand YMCA of Central KY A couple and their dog participate in the YMCA of Central KY Reindeer Ramble.

YMCA of Central KY Reindeer Ramble at Keeneland

Get ready to ramble! 🦌 🚶 🏃‍♂️ Reindeer Ramble, that is! The festive 5K is back on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. at beautiful Keeneland. Bust out your ugly sweaters or your antlers or your Olaf onesie and let's move for the cause of the YMCA! 😀 ☃️

Registration is open now - the sooner you sign up, the better rate you'll get! Thank you to our presenting sponsors Central Bank and Beaumont Family Dentistry.

For more information or to sign up: ymcacky.org/events/ramble