Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum

Saturday, October 13

Yard Sale, 9 am-5 pm

We didn't find any skeletons in our closet, but we did find some swords...

The Frazier History Museum is proud to host its first ever Yard Sale on October 13th! From kitchen chairs to history books to holiday decorations, we've found something for everyone in all of our nooks and crannies. You can even make history with your Halloween costume - we're cleaning out our inventory of historically accurate reproduction clothing, too!

The sale, which will take place at the Frazier History Museum (829 W. Main Street), is free and open to the public.

While you're here, enjoy some Halloween fun during our Second Saturday Family Day! All Second Saturday activities are free with purchase of museum admission.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org