Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum

to Google Calendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum

Saturday, October 13

Yard Sale, 9 am-5 pm

We didn't find any skeletons in our closet, but we did find some swords...

The Frazier History Museum is proud to host its first ever Yard Sale on October 13th! From kitchen chairs to history books to holiday decorations, we've found something for everyone in all of our nooks and crannies. You can even make history with your Halloween costume - we're cleaning out our inventory of historically accurate reproduction clothing, too!

The sale, which will take place at the Frazier History Museum (829 W. Main Street), is free and open to the public.

While you're here, enjoy some Halloween fun during our Second Saturday Family Day! All Second Saturday activities are free with purchase of museum admission. 

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
5027535663
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00 iCalendar - Yard Sale at The Frazier Museum - 2018-10-13 09:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Submit Yours