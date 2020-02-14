Yee Haw Springfield Style

“Where or where are you tonight?” Get out the overalls, your straw hat and enjoy a new comedy-variety show best known in these parts as Hee Haw! Springfield Style. In conjunction with Central Kentucky Theatre, a new show created by Gary Vidito will get you a-laughin’ and a-singin’ just like the old TV show. Down home humor with the likes of Grandpa Jones, Minnie Pearl, Junior Samples and a host of talented pickers and singers will take away your “gloom, despair, and agony." Side splitting comedy, Bluegrass, country music and fast-paced skits will keep you thoroughly entertained. Shows will be in Springfield’s own grand old Opera House.

Come on down!

ABOUT:

Central Kentucky Community Theatre was started in 2006 to provide opportunities to the citizens and youth of Springfield and surrounding counties to experience and participate in live theatrical arts. After 10 years of producing shows and educating students Central Kentucky Community Theatre has entered into a unique partnership with the City of Springfield in an effort to to expand it's outreach and raise the quality of it's productions and education initiatives.​

CKCT is located in Springfield, KY and performs at the historic Springfield Opera House original built in 1900. Springfield is the center of The Bluegrass State and is conveniently located an hour's drive from Lexington and Louisville. In addition to producing a season of Main Stage shows, CKCT also produces shows in both of it's educational groups the CKCT Youth Company (grades 7-12) and CKCT Kids (ages 2-6).

For more information call (859) 336-9410 or visit centralkytheatre.com