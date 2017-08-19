Yeiser Art Center Presents Liminal Identities

Liminal Identities

Yeiser Art Center is pleased to present Liminal Identities, an exhibition featuring recent work by artists Sarah Ahmad and Jerry Phillips. The joint presentation of works on paper, installation, and fiber art carries forward the artists’ inquiries into the formation of identity through transcultural experiences. Synthesizing the present with remnants of their respective pasts, Pakistan-born Ahmad and Palau -born Phillips seek to understand and define the process of identity formation through their art practices.

For more information visit theyeiser.org