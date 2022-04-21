Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott at the Norton Center

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma—recipient of 18 Grammy® Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the National Medal of Arts— returns to the Norton Center with his longtime collaborator, Kathryn Stott, for a sure-to-sell-out evening in recital. Stott, internationally recognized as one of Britain’s most versatile and imaginative pianists, joins Ma for a perfectly paced program that mingles selections from their new release, Songs of Comfort and Hope, with other gems from the classical world and musical miniatures.

