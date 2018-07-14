Yoga in the Garden at the McCracken County Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Yoga in the Garden at the McCracken County Library

This free public class is offered on the second Saturday of the month by the Kentucky Yoga Initiative.

We'll meet in the library garden in good weather; the backup location is the second floor meeting room.

Everyone--all shapes, sizes, ages, and genders, experienced yogis and total newbies--will love this beautiful chance to experience the supportive and caring yoga family that Paducah has to offer. Mats are provided and all are welcome!

Sessions are also scheduled for July 14, August 11 and September 8.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
