You & Me: Pairing Photography with other Artistic Mediums

M S Rezny Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

You & Me: Pairing Photography with other Artistic Mediums

Imagine photography with paint, with drawing, with fiber, with sculpture. This exhibit pairs Mary Rezny’s photography with artists working in other mediums. A Rezny asked four professional artists, working in other non-photographic mediums to select one of her photographs from the magnolia series and expand on it by adding their medium to the image. Artists include Karen Spears – drawing; Marco Logsdon – painting; Stacey R. Chinn – sculpture, Arturo Alonzo Sandoval – fiber.

Start: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

End: Monday, December 31, 2018

For more information call (859) 252-4647 or visit msrezny.com

M S Rezny Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
