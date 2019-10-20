You Can't Beat the House at the Star Theatre

"I've had trouble breaking into a house before but this is the first time I've had problems breaking OUT again!" So moans Merle to his partner, Howie. These two minor-league burglars have really met their match this time, it seems. They decided on a house only to find, after managing to get into the place, that it's up for sale and before they can leave, Conrad and Glenda, prospective buyers, show up. Merle figures they have two choices - either pretend to be real estate agents or beat it, making the buyers suspect them and call in the police. Merle begins to show the house while Howie ducks out to get the car. Now the REAL real estate agent shows up and Merle has to juggle the couple and the agent. Finally, as Merle gets rid of the her and is about to show the door to Conrad and Glenda, Howie arrives with the news that their car has been towed away. Suddenly a cop shows up, saying the police are looking for two suspicious characters in the neighborhood. Next in the parade of oddball characters is Conrad's secretary, then Glenda's mother, then her medium, Madame Zenobia. Oh, yeah! The place, it turns out, is haunted! This screwball comedy is one wisecrack after another and proves once again that "You Can't Beat the House."

​

Written by Pat Cook

Directed by Mariah Lane & Jessalyn Severt

​

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Rated: PG

Tickets: $9 all seats (tax included).

​

For more information call (270) 866-7827 or visit startheater.org