You Can't Take It With You by Village Players of Fort Thomas

by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman

February 25-27 and March 3-5​

Courtesy of Dramatists Play Service

Directed by Greg Hatfield

​

At first the Sycamores seem mad, but it’s not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home on the wrong evening. You Can’t Take It With You is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/