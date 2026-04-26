Young American Shakespeare Festival
to
Walden Conservatory 1123 Payne St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Walden Conservatory
Walden Conservatory presents the Young American Shakespeare Festival 5/7-5/17
Young American Shakespeare Festival
Join us for the Young American Shakespeare Festival, where the next generation of actors brings fresh energy to two of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. From the witty sparring of Much Ado About Nothing to the magical mayhem of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, it’s a celebration of love, laughter, and language that’s not to be missed.
Performance Dates
Much Ado About Nothing - 5/7, 5/12, & 5/14 at 7pm & 5/9 & 5/16 at 2pm
A Midsummer Night's Dream - 5/8, 5/13, & 5/15 at 7pm & 5/10 & 5/17 at 2pm
For more information call 5024982436 or visit stageone.org