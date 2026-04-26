Young American Shakespeare Festival

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Walden Conservatory 1123 Payne St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Young American Shakespeare Festival

Join us for the Young American Shakespeare Festival, where the next generation of actors brings fresh energy to two of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. From the witty sparring of Much Ado About Nothing to the magical mayhem of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, it’s a celebration of love, laughter, and language that’s not to be missed.

Performance Dates

Much Ado About Nothing - 5/7, 5/12, & 5/14 at 7pm & 5/9 & 5/16 at 2pm

A Midsummer Night's Dream - 5/8, 5/13, & 5/15 at 7pm & 5/10 & 5/17 at 2pm

For more information call 5024982436 or visit stageone.org

Info

Walden Conservatory 1123 Payne St, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Theater & Dance
5024982436
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