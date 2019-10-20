Your Vote Matters: Elections Have Consequences

The UofL College of Arts and Sciences’ diversity and community engagement programs office offers the free, public forums with the Yearlings at the civic club’s 4309 W. Broadway location. The series, part of the Signature Partnership Initiative, seeks to bring faculty members and the public together to share expertise, discuss issues and forge common bonds.

The events run 4-6 p.m. monthly on Sundays (unless otherwise indicated, as for Monday, Sept. 30) from September through March. Registration is requested by contacting Clest Lanier, 502-852-3042 or cvlani01@louisville.edu. The fall events are:

Oct. 20 – “Your Vote Matters: Elections Have Consequences,” panel discussion.

Nov. 17 – “Climate Change,” panel discussion.

Dec. 15 – Annual holiday reception featuring live music and refreshments.

The Yearlings Club Inc. includes members from corporate, government and private organizations and promotes civic responsibility, community service and leadership development.

