× Expand Ashleigh Ferguson youth poetry slam - 1 Part 2 of our 2 part day of literary events. Free to attend, $5 to perform, come be part of a night that celebrates the next generation of Kentucky poets! Sign-ups in person and available at RSVP link at grackentucky.org/events

Youth Poetry Slam at Gateway Regional Arts

Join us for an evening of powerful voices and bold expression at our Youth Poetry Slam! While the slam is the highlight, there’s so much more in store, featuring a special reading by 2025/2026 Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate Esmé Morris and the exciting announcement of the 2026/2027 Kentucky Youth Poet Laureate.

Open to poets ages 13–19, this event invites young writers to take the stage, share their work, and compete for a $250 cash prize. Whether you’re performing or cheering from the audience, you’ll experience an inspiring night of creativity, storytelling, and community.

For more information call (859) 498-6264 or visit grackentucky.org/events