Youth Wilderness Survival Workshop (Ages 10-16)

Would you know what to do if you were lost in the wilderness? Have you made a fire without matches, or built a temporary shelter? Youth ages 10-16 may attend this hands-on survival workshop on Saturday, March 7, from Noon to 3 P.M. Hike-preparedness and basic survival skills will be introduced and practiced, as our naturalist shares how to make use of surrounding natural resources. Cost: $15, pre-registration required by March 4; fee is non-refundable after Mar. 4. Event will take place rain or shine. To register, contact: Lisa Hoffman at (502)782-9727 or lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov