Yuletide Celebration at The Carnegie

Cincinnati Sound Chorus proudly presents the 2nd Annual Yuletide Celebration. This concert features holiday favorites, classics and some fun by members of the Cincinnati Sound Chorus, Holiday Harmony Sound, and quartet favorites like iTones, Cincy Noteables, Timeless, and That's It! This concert is guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit with selections by David Bowie, Bing Crosby and others, as well as selections from the holiday classic, "White Christmas." Join us for fun and even a chance to see Santa!!

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes, including a 25 minute intermission

For more information call 859.957.1940 or visit thecarnegie.com