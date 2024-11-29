× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Yuletide 2024, 6:30 – 8:30 pm time slot

Yuletide at Yew Dell 2024

Free - $12 per person.

Check website for dates and times.

Yuletide 2024 returns for another season of family fun! Look forward to a new display of holiday lights and horticulturally-inspired decor, plus fan favorites like our delightful train village, Holiday Trees, a craft for the kids, food and beverages for purchase, and Santa! Thanks to sponsors Limbwalker and Wilson & Muir Bank and Trust Company for supporting this holiday tradition.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar