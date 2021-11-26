× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Yuletide at Yew Dell

Yuletide at Yew Dell Gardens

Members: Adults $7 / Seniors & Kids 6-17 $5/ Kids 5 and under free

Non-Members: Adults $10 / Seniors & Kids 6-17 $5/ Kids 5 and under free

Thanks to Presenting Sponsor Commonwealth Bank, Yuletide at Yew Dell is back, and we’ve added a third weekend due to popular demand! Get in the holiday spirit with the dazzling light and décor displays and enjoy the model train village. Say hello to Santa and hear a story, enjoy snacks, beverages (of both the kid and adult varieties) and other surprises that all combine to make a wonderful family outing. We have two timeslots each evening (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) to spread out the crowd. All tickets are advance sale, no ticket sales at the door. Time slots each day: 4:30 - 6 p.m. and 6 - 7:30 p.m.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org/classes-events