Zach Martina at Planet of the Tapes

Thus far, life has exceeded the expectations of Zach Martina. He certainly never thought some stranger would be reading to find out more about him but here we are. Here’s what you need to know – He loves his wife, his daughters are a constant source of inspiration, and his hair is real. Also worth noting - he’s not angry, he’s just passionate about the inane topics he chooses to ponder. HE’S NOT SCREAMING; HE’S MAKING SURE YOU HEAR HIM!!!

Zach brings his big energy to crowds across America delivering dark jokes in a delightful manner while pointing the finger of blame at everyone except himself. In addition to his debut album “Skunkman” regularly spinning on Sirius/XM, you may have heard him on The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder or the hit podcast Dumb People Town with the Sklar Brothers & Daniel Van Kirk. He’s performed as part of Rock on the Range & the Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laughfest (among others) in addition to sharing the stage with the likes of Rory Scovel, Big Jay Oakerson, The Sklar Brothers, Chad Daniels, Joe List, & Sean Patton.

He hopes you like him –then maybe more people will like him and those closest to him will stop calling comedy his “hobby”.

Featuring Andrew Rudick - Andrew Rudick is a comedian and actor born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a regular performer at Go Bananas Comedy Club, The Comedy Attic, and Helium Comedy Club; in addition to clubs and venues all across the country. He has opened for Chris Kattan, Mark Normand, Jeff Dye, and Tammy Pescatelli to name a few and his comedy can be heard streaming on Sirius XM. Andrew was featured on HGTV’s “Design Fails” and was the runner up in The Funniest Person in Cincinnati Contest in 2018. He was a featured performer at the Brew Ha Ha Festival, Whiskey Bear Comedy Festival, Crossroads Comedy Festival, and Devil’s Cup Comedy Festival. He also loves Fleetwood Mac and doesn’t care who knows it.

