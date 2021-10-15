Zach Williams Rescue Story Tour at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

This Fall come experience songs from Zach Williams’ latest album, Rescue Story, as well as some of your favorites like “Chain Breaker”, “Fear Is A Liar”, and “Old Church Choir.” He can’t wait to join you for an inspirational night of music and stories, and he hopes that this tour will help you to have a real encounter with the God who loves you and cares deeply for you.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

