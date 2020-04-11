× Expand BGACVB An interior look at the SKyPAC.

Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC

This spring, come experience songs from Zach Williams’ new album, "Rescue Story" live for the very first time, as well as some of your favorites like “Chain Breaker,” “Fear Is A Liar,” and “Old Church Choir.” Featuring special guests We The Kingdom and introducing CAIN.

VIP Exclusive Meat & Greet Dinner Experience: $150.00

Experience an exclusive full-course gourmet meal prepared by Zach Wiliams' favorite chef, Paul Fields – a world-renowned professional chef from Napa Valley, Ca., before the show. Plus you'll get to meet Zach and get your picture taken with him, a gift bag, VIP laminate pass, premium seats for the concert, and you'll get early entry with first access to merchandise shopping.

For more information (270) 904-1880 or visit theskypac.com