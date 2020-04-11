Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC

to Google Calendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC

This spring, come experience songs from Zach Williams’ new album, "Rescue Story" live for the very first time, as well as some of your favorites like “Chain Breaker,” “Fear Is A Liar,” and “Old Church Choir.” Featuring special guests We The Kingdom and introducing CAIN.

VIP Exclusive Meat & Greet Dinner Experience: $150.00

Experience an exclusive full-course gourmet meal prepared by Zach Wiliams' favorite chef, Paul Fields – a world-renowned professional chef from Napa Valley, Ca., before the show. Plus you'll get to meet Zach and get your picture taken with him, a gift bag, VIP laminate pass, premium seats for the concert, and you'll get early entry with first access to merchandise shopping.

For more information (270) 904-1880 or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Zach Williams in Concert at SkyPAC - 2020-04-11 19:00:00