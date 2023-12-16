A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King

Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502

A Cathedral Christmas at Cathedral of Christ the King

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2023 | 8:00 PM

LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this holiday tradition in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. This awe-inspiring musical experience in a divine setting will transport all to a place of peace that evokes the spirit of the holiday season.

For more information, please visit lexphil.org/epic-voices

