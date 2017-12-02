A Christmas Carol Musical, EBENEZER
Book by Ian Desmond O’Connell
Music by William Mearns
Lyrics by Rosemary Novellino-Mearns
Directed by Dr. Jack Wann
Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, 2017
Performance Times for All Shows (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10
Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.
For more information call (502) 633-0242 or visit shelbytheatre.org