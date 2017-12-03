A Christmas Carol Musical EBENEZER

Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

A Christmas Carol Musical, EBENEZER

Book by Ian Desmond O’Connell

Music by William Mearns

Lyrics by Rosemary Novellino-Mearns

Directed by Dr. Jack Wann

Nov. 30-Dec. 3, Dec. 7-10, 2017

Performance Times for All Shows (unless otherwise noted): Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

For more information call (502) 633-0242  or visit shelbytheatre.org

