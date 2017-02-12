A Conversation with Robert Simonson

Copper & Kings Distillery, 1121 E. Washington St.

Hear the story of how a band of bartenders saved the civilized drinking world. Author Robert Simonson will discuss his book and mingle with guests at this event for bartenders, chefs and spirits enthusiasts. Hospitality industry employees can attend free with proof of employment. General tickets are available for $25 per person and include a signed copy of Simonson’s book and a cocktail. A cash bar with Copper & Kings brandy cocktails using recipes from the book will also be available.

For more information, visit copperandkings.com/events