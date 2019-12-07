A Country Christmas in Grant County

A Country Christmas is held the 1st Saturday December each year to bring the community together in Williamstown, KY. Activities include a Christmas Parade, Santa, Live Nativity, Music, Crafts, Holiday Shopping, Food, Carriage rides, Petting Zoo, and much more. Its a free event. So bring the family and friends and get into the holiday spirit.

For more information call (859) 824-3322 .