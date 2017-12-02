A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation proudly continues the annual tradition “A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland.” The grounds around the Mansion, the Smokehouse and the Keeper’s Cottage will be transformed into an outdoor village-like market place featuring Kentucky Proud products and the handiwork of Kentucky’s finest artisans.

The house will be open for regular tours during the day. Special Candlelight Open House Tours are offered immediately following the Illumination at 5:30pm, and again on Sat. Dec. 9th from 5:30-7:00. Tour Tickets are now available at henryclay.org (must present ticket at door), or at the door. Visitors will experience Ashland “All Dressed Up for Christmas.” Decorated in all white, each room will feature period costumes.

The Christmas Market celebrates and promotes the great wealth of talent found here in Kentucky. In addition to being a great Kentucky leader, Henry Clay was an entrepreneurial farmer and a promoter of all things Kentucky. The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation seeks to connect Lexingtonians and visitors to local and regional artisans and Kentucky Proud producers – their products will make exceptional holiday gifts for family, friends and business associates.

Christmas Market is free and open to the public. Parking on site: $5.00

Regular Tours – 10:00am to 4:00pm; $12/$6 Candlelight Tours – 5:30pm to 7:30pm; $15/$7

(last guests admitted at 7:00)

For more information visit henryclay.org