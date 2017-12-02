A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

Google Calendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00

Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation proudly continues the annual tradition “A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland.” The grounds around the Mansion, the Smokehouse and the Keeper’s Cottage will be transformed into an outdoor village-like market place featuring Kentucky Proud products and the handiwork of Kentucky’s finest artisans.

The house will be open for regular tours during the day. Special Candlelight Open House Tours are offered immediately following the Illumination at 5:30pm, and again on Sat. Dec. 9th from 5:30-7:00. Tour Tickets are now available at henryclay.org (must present ticket at door), or at the door. Visitors will experience Ashland “All Dressed Up for Christmas.” Decorated in all white, each room will feature period costumes.

The Christmas Market celebrates and promotes the great wealth of talent found here in Kentucky. In addition to being a great Kentucky leader, Henry Clay was an entrepreneurial farmer and a promoter of all things Kentucky. The Henry Clay Memorial Foundation seeks to connect Lexingtonians and visitors to local and regional artisans and Kentucky Proud producers – their products will make exceptional holiday gifts for family, friends and business associates.

Christmas Market is free and open to the public. Parking on site: $5.00

Regular Tours – 10:00am to 4:00pm; $12/$6 Candlelight Tours – 5:30pm to 7:30pm; $15/$7

(last guests admitted at 7:00)

For more information visit henryclay.org

Info
Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate 120 Sycamore Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map
Markets
Google Calendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland - 2017-12-02 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

October 15, 2017

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Submit Yours