A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland

Celebrate the holiday season with a beloved Lexington tradition as Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, presents its Ninth Annual "A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland" on Saturday, December 7, 2024. This festive event features a Holiday Market, the Ashland Illumination presented by Don Jacobs, and special Candlelight Tours of the historic mansion. Holiday MarketNoon – 5:00 PMDiscover unique gifts and support Kentucky artisans at the Holiday Market on Ashland's historic grounds. Shop a wide selection of handmade jewelry, art, pottery, and other treasures from Kentucky Proud vendors, including special goodies from Kentucky for Kentucky. With something for everyone on your list, this market is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind gifts while enjoying a festive atmosphere. This event is free and open to the public. Ashland Illumination Presented by Don Jacobs5:30 PMExperience the magic of the season during the Ashland Illumination. Gather with loved ones to enjoy the Kentucky Chorus as they perform holiday carols, then watch as Ashland’s grounds light up for the first time this holiday season. This dazzling display is a perfect way to kick off the holidays and is free and open to the public. Candlelight ToursDecember 7, 12, 15 | Tours Begin at 7:00 PMStep back in time with a Candlelight Tour of the beautifully decorated mansion. Explore how generations of Kentuckians celebrated the holidays in this historic home. Open house tours are admitted every 15 minutes, with the last entry at 7:00 PM. Tickets are required and can be purchased at henryclay.org/events.

For more information visit henryclay.org