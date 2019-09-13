A Matter of Light, the Art of Andre Pater

The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art presents an exciting retrospective exhibit by the finest sporting artist of our time; Andre Pater: An American Journey, September 13th through November 17th.

Inspired by iconic Route 66, Pater’s travels across America have led to new horizons and forward movement of his artistic journey. This exhibit features 66 works on loan from private collections including equine, sporting and genre, as well as Pater’s most recent Native American works, in celebration of Pater’s 66th juncture.

Andre Pater: An American Journey

The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art

September 13 - November 17

Museum Tour Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

Admission: $10. Student, Senior, Military $8

For more information call (859) 255-6653 or visit Headley-Whitney.org