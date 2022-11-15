A Night with George Winston at Grand Theatre Frankfort

George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston’s place in a chaotic world – his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace.

George Winston’s classic albums, Autumn and December, are perennial favorites, along with Winter into Spring, Summer, 2017’s Spring Carousel – A Cancer Research Benefit, as well as two volumes of the compositions of Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and six other solo piano albums. He just released his 16th solo piano album, NIGHT, via RCA Records. The album is available now at GeorgeWinston.com.

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com/