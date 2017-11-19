A Perfect Circle Live in Concert at NKU

Perfect Circle, who recently wrapped up a sold out U.S. tour, return to the road this fall, playing BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University near Newport, Kentucky on Sunday, November 19. Joining A Perfect Circle will be special guests Theta Beta Machine.

The band’s spring outing, their first U.S. tour in six years, began with a three-night stand at The Pearl in Las Vegas. “It was as if they never left, both in terms of the sharpness of their performance and the contemporary relevancy… of their catalog,” said the Las Vegas Review Journal in their review of the opening evening. As the band worked their way through the month of U.S. dates, Keenan dubbed the outing the “get to know ya/re-get to know ya” tour, a nod to the band’s hiatus and news of their forthcoming album. A Perfect Circle headlined Welcome to Rockville, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion before concluding the tour with an “enthralling” (Orange County Register), “rapturous” (Buzzbands) sold out, debut performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

For more information visit thebbtcenter.com