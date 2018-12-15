A Whitehaven Christmas

Whitehaven Welcome Center 1845 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The annual Whitehaven Welcome Center Open House is put on by the Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Tourism Department. This year it will be held on December 15. The majestic old mansion will be decked out in its finest for the Holidays.

The students of the Blewett Music Studio will be on hand playing Christmas music in the Music Room of the house from 1-3pm. Michael Vessels will also be playing in the Music Room during the afternoon.  From 3 - 4pm, Ian Bastida will be entertaining visitors on his fiddle. Roy Hensel will be playing Scrooge from 1-3pm and Bill Baxter (from the Lloyd Tilghman House) will be in attendance playing Charles Dickens.  From 4 - 6pm, Santa will be there seeing each child that comes in.

For more information call (270) 554-2077 visit kentuckytourism.com/whitehaven-welcome-center

