A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute at Renfro Valley
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
☀️ Skip the winter blues and trade them for island hues with @A1A - The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show at #RenfroValley this Saturday, 2/28!🦜🍹
As the only tribute officially endorsed by Jimmy himself, they’re bringing the full Margaritaville experience to the stage. 🌊🎸
🎟️ https://bit.ly/A1AJimmyBuffett26
For more information visit renfrovalley.com/tickets
Info
Concerts & Live Music