A1A - The Official Jimmy Buffet Tribute at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
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Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Glema Mahr Center
2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 4
A1A
A1A, The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show brings the laid-back spirit of Margaritaville to life with an authentic, high-energy celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic music. Featuring spot-on renditions of classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” and “Fins,” A1A delivers the tropical escape Parrotheads know and love. With a full band, beachside vibes, and a fun, audience-friendly atmosphere, this nationally acclaimed tribute transports fans to island time—no passport required.
Tickets: $25 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony)
For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com