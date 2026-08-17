A1A - The Official Jimmy Buffet Tribute at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Glema Mahr Center 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 4 A1A

A1A, The Official Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show brings the laid-back spirit of Margaritaville to life with an authentic, high-energy celebration of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic music. Featuring spot-on renditions of classics like “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” and “Fins,” A1A delivers the tropical escape Parrotheads know and love. With a full band, beachside vibes, and a fun, audience-friendly atmosphere, this nationally acclaimed tribute transports fans to island time—no passport required.

Tickets: $25 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony)

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com