ABA-LLC Fireworks

Applied Behavioral Advancements Somerset 105 College St, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

🎆WHAT: Independence Day Fireworks Display!

⏰WHEN: Friday July 4th, approximately 10:00PM

🦄WHO: All of our friends and neighbors in Somerset, KY!

ABA-LLC will be shooting off their annual 4th of July Firework display on Friday, July 4th. We will shoot off the fireworks around 10PM. Please feel free to watch from all around Downtown Somerset.

For more information visit aba-llc.com

