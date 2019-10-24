Abandoned Kentucky, a program by author Jay Farrell

Photographer Jay Farrell sees the world through different eyes. Based in Nashville, TN since the early 1990s, Farrell likes to travel and explore places, which led him to seek out abandoned buildings. Over the years, he has found himself traveling more and more since abandoned locations in the Nashville area “have become scarce in recent years. It usually means packing a cooler with some water and granola bars and hitting the back roads with a full tank of gas.” And that is just what he did to find material for his book, Abandoned Kentucky.

Farrell will present a program on Abandoned Kentucky at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. The program will take place in the Rob Morris Educational Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange. A light meal will be served before the program, and cash bar will be available. Copies of Farrell’s book will be available for purchase. This will be the last program for the year in the Arcadia Publishing & The History Press Author Dinner Series.

Farrell has been a photographer for the past 15 years. He is mostly self-taught, and attended a few educational workshops to learn the technical and business aspects of being self-employed. His main emphasis is on wedding photography. “Originally, I sought abandoned buildings to photograph models. I enjoyed the contrast between the distressed building and the beauty of the model. I realized later that I neglected to explore and photograph the building itself before getting started.”

Ferrell likes to travel the back roads when looking for venues to photograph. Through his photography, he encourages readers to explore the forgotten corners of the state. He likes “the eerie feeling and mood to the photographs, and the pure character of the distress. The “life after people” element is also interesting to me. Inhabitants, vandalism, time left behind, deterioration of the building all work together and tell a story that is a fun adventure to uncover. The passer-by may be curious and others may not care, but I explore what most normal people wonder about, or are indifferent to.”

Other books he has published include: Abandoned Alabama, Abandoned Tennessee, Abandoned Nashville and Abandoned Mississippi. A second volume of Abandoned Kentucky- Bygone Echoes of the Bluegrass State, hits the shelves and Amazon on November 25, 2019.

Reservations are required for this program and can be made by calling (502) 222-0826. Cost is $20 for members of the Oldham County History Center and $22 for non-members.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.