ABBA Mania at Grand Theatre Frankfort

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Mania, The ABBA Tribute has been delighting audiences of all ages since its formation in 1999, selling out UK theatres national. In 2002 it played 18 weeks in the Strand Theatre London re-creating the ABBA phenomenon for from all over the world.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
502.352.7469
