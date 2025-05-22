× Expand AROTR Abbey Road on The River

Abbey Road on The River

Music fans, get your Ticket to Ride for the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival, held Memorial Day weekend - May 22-26, 2025 - at the beautiful Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, IN.

Attendees from all generations will Come Together to celebrate timeless music of The Beatles and other classic rock legends in a family-friendly atmosphere filled with good vibes.

The 2025 festival lineup features fan favorites like The Love Concert, Classicstone from Colombia, The Jukebox Beatles from Puerto Rico, The LSB Experience from Holland, and a very special guest, Pete Best, the original drummer of The Beatles!

In total more than 50 bands will perform on multiple stages over the five-day event, including The Weeklings, Hard Day’s Night, Beatles vs Stones, The Peaceful Easy Laurel Canyon Tribute Band, The Diving Bell, The Black Ties and others - all bringing the sounds and spirit of 60’s and ‘70s to life.

For over 22 years, Abbey Road on the River has captivated fans with an immersive, Beatles-centered experience where the magic of music shines. In addition to world-class performances, attendees enjoy interactive Beatles-themed art installations, food and beverage, a playground for kids, and a vendor marketplace.

Don’t miss your chance to Twist and Shout to the greatest music of all time, at Abbey Road on the River!

For more information call 216-678-1909 or visit arotr.com