The WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River will return to the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville on Memorial Day weekend, May 21-25, 2020. The Beatles-inspired music festival will feature over 50 bands including Tommy James and The Shondells, Little River Band, and The Cyrcle. Attendees can also enjoy interactive art installations, food and bar services, retail vendors and a playground and children’s area.

For more information visit arotr.com

Big Four Station Park Big Four Bridge , Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
