Greater Clark Foundation is thrilled to host Rich Harwood in Winchester on October 9. President and Founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, Rich is an innovator, author, and speaker who has spent considerable time in Clark County and throughout the Commonwealth connecting Kentuckians for a shared purpose.

Rich is returning to Winchester this fall for a campaign rally – though he isn’t running for office. Rich is bringing people together at the community level to discuss civic engagement and what it means to find shared aspirations in challenging times. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (859) 355-9054 or visit eventbrite.com/e/abettor-days-ahead-building-a-vibrant-kentucky-tickets-1002052043637?aff=oddtdtcreator