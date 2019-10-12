× Expand Abler Music (used with permission) ABLER in concert at Centre Square

ABLER CD Release Party

Rock-the-House with ABLER and get ready for an epic night with the debut of "Hypnotic," the band's new EP! Featuring Darren Thomas (lead vocals), Salem Thomas (drums), Joey Miles (bass), Daniel Knopp (rhythm guitar/backing vocals), and Caleb Buckler (lead guitar), these local boys have legendary talent!

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/abler-in-concert.html