× Expand Kentucky Museum at WKU & Abound Credit Union Celebration of the Arts exhibit from March 4th to April 14th of 2023. The Kentucky Museum is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9am to 4 pm. Closed for WKU's Spring Break March 13-17th.

Abound Credit Union Celebration of the Arts

The Kentucky Museum presents their annual juried art exhibit, which is truly a celebration of this region's art. Generously sponsored by Abound Credit Union, any Kentucky resident over the age of 18 and living within 65 miles of Bowling Green was eligible to enter a piece of their original artwork created within the last two years. Monetary awards were given in ten categories as well as for Best of Show, the Purchase Award, the World's Greatest Studio Tour Merit Award, and the Artworks Merit Award.

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum