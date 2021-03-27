Abrams Plays Ravel LIVE STREAM
to
Virtual , Kentucky
O'Neil Arnold Stephen Koller
Teddy Abrams Maurice Ravel
27 MAR 2021 at 7:30PM :: A central piece of Teddy Abrams’ tribute to the music of Blacks, this program is under construction and will be part of a larger exploration of the powerful and formative impact Black creativity has on American music.
Jazz excited musicians around the world and French composer Maurice Ravel was particularly drawn to the colors and rhythms of the sounds that were new in the 1920s. With a sophisticated approach to the use of jazz idioms in his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Ravel created one of the masterworks for the keyboard. Teddy Abrams will both play and conduct this work.
Maurice RAVEL: Concerto for Piano in G Major
other works TBD
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor and piano
THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION ORCHESTRA SERIES
Spring 2021
This performance will be available for on-demand viewing on FRI 09 APR – SUN 23 MAY
For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/live-online-abrams-plays-ravel/