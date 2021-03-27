× Expand O'Neil Arnold Stephen Koller Teddy Abrams Maurice Ravel

Abrams Plays Ravel LIVE STREAM

27 MAR 2021 at 7:30PM :: A central piece of Teddy Abrams’ tribute to the music of Blacks, this program is under construction and will be part of a larger exploration of the powerful and formative impact Black creativity has on American music.

Jazz excited musicians around the world and French composer Maurice Ravel was particularly drawn to the colors and rhythms of the sounds that were new in the 1920s. With a sophisticated approach to the use of jazz idioms in his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Ravel created one of the masterworks for the keyboard. Teddy Abrams will both play and conduct this work.

Maurice RAVEL: Concerto for Piano in G Major

other works TBD

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor and piano

THE BROWN-FORMAN FOUNDATION ORCHESTRA SERIES

Spring 2021

This performance will be available for on-demand viewing on FRI 09 APR – SUN 23 MAY

For more information call (502) 587-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/live-online-abrams-plays-ravel/