Absinthe After Dark Tour

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

A Scary Good Exclusive Tour & Tasting Experience

Halloween is the perfect season for celebrating spectral spirits and mysterious oddities. When day turns to night, what ephemeral alcohol comes to mind when mixing cocktails other than absinthe? Follow the Green Fairy to Copper & Kings where you'll learn about the distillation process and secrets unveiled about this botanically-infused liquor.

Includes Absinthe and botanical-focused distillery tour, Absinthe tasting and welcome cocktail

Bottle Your Own Absinthe (122 proof, aged two years ina rye whiskey barrel) available for a special price of $60/bottle for attendees.

Limited to 30 attendees, be sure to reserve your ticket in the link above.

21+

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
