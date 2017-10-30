Absinthe with Poe

Join us for an exclusive chance to enjoy a unique spirit and one of the great authors with whom it’s most associated. Follow the Green Fairy to Copper & Kings where you’ll learn about the distillation process and secrets unveiled about this botanically-infused liquor. You’ll learn all about Absinthe on this special botanical-focused distillery tour, finishing with an Absinthe tasting and learn to make your own Absinthe cocktail, with a souvenir glass to take home. Then it’s a relaxing ride in our luxury shuttle, complete with gourmet refreshments, taking you to your engagement with the great poet himself, Edgar Allen Poe. Accompanied by a selection of illuminated manuscripts, the Frazier Museum’s live performers will bring some of Poe’s best known works to the stage, including The Raven and The Masque of the Red Death, along with live musical accompaniment by the Tamerlane Trio in the Brown-Forman Theater.

Bottle-Your-Own Absinthe (122 proof, aged two years in a rye whiskey barrel) available for a special price of $60/bottle for attendees.

For more information visit rrlimo.com/Poe