Abstract in Kentucky

Kaviar Forge & Gallery 1718 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Abstract in Kentucky

Abstract art encompasses endless opportunities and inspires the imagination of viewers. The practice of this art form manifests itself within a spectrum of representational abstraction and non-objectivity. Tangible objects are visually broken down to their essential shapes in representational abstraction. Design aesthetics, compositions and sometimes pure emotion become subject in non-objective, or non-representational abstraction. In celebration of this pervasive art form, Kaviar Gallery is hosting a juried exhibition, “Abstract in Kentucky” highlighting various forms of abstract art. We believe in supporting local visual art and fostering a vibrant arts community. This show features 23 artists living and working throughout the state of Kentucky.

Kaviar Gallery currently represents over one hundred artists, some of whom will provide new work for the exhibition. Located off Frankfort Avenue, the gallery is filled with many fine artworks, crafts, jewelry, fiber works and furniture. Abstract in Kentucky opens January 26 and will run through February 24, 2018.

For more information call 502.561.0377 or visit craigkaviargallery.com

Kaviar Forge & Gallery 1718 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
502.561.0377
