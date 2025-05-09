× Expand Capacity Contemporary Exchange, Marcia Holloway Ross Art Exhibition, Accumulated Mixed Media Work by Marcia Holloway Ross

Accumulated, Mixed Media Work by Marcia Holloway Ross

Please join us for the public opening reception of, Accumulated, Mixed Media Work by Marcia Holloway Ross on Friday, May 9th from 5-7 pm at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville. Come meet the artist, view the exhibition, and shop in our art shop.

The exhibition is on view from May 9th-June 8th, 2025.

For more information call 502-694-8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com