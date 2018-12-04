Acres U.S.A. Eco-Ag Conference & Trade Show

The 43rd annual Acres U.S.A. Eco-Ag Conference and Trade Show will be in Louisville, KY from Dec 4 – 7, 2018.

The Conference includes Eco-Ag intensive, day-long workshops; seminars; 1-on-1 eco-consultant opportunities; round table discussions, an eco-ag trade show, and film screenings geared toward the beginning to advanced farmer. Keynote speakers include Joel Salatin.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

For more information call 1-800-355-5313 or visit acresusa.com