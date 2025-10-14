× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Acrylic Ink Abstract Landscape Workshop

$65 per person.

This workshop is for beginner through experienced. Everyone is welcome. It’s all about experimenting, having fun, and embracing the creative process. Let’s come together, get creative, and explore the beauty of abstract landscapes in a fun, relaxed setting.

Instructor Lynne Adams is a traditional and digital artist based in Louisville whose art practice blends realism and abstraction through paintings and drawings in oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, ink, charcoal, graphite, and digital media. All materials are supplied with workshop cost.

Inspiration: To inspire your creativity, here's some examples of what we can achieve with acrylic ink. These were beginner students who had never used this medium before. Let these guide you but also feel free to bring your own vision to life! Feel free to bring your own simple landscape picture for inspiration.

To register for this class please go to https://aaooc.org/event-6324094

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/