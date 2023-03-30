× Expand Adam Minnick and Laura High live at Falls City Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 Adam Minnick

Adam Minnick and Laura High live at Falls City

Join Louisville Laughs for this special event at Falls City Beer with comedians Adam Minnick and Laura High.

Adam is a comedian, writer, podcaster and producer. He has worked at comedy clubs across the US and abroad. Adam's “What the Fork?” podcast highlights the creative process comedians and chefs go through in order to create a joke or the culinary experience.

Laura High is a New York actor and comedian. She performs stand-up comedy at venues like Broadway Comedy Club, Bananas and headlined Caroline's on Broadway. Laura is a rising content creator and has gone viral several times on TikTok.

Join us for a night of laughter and great craft beer at Falls City.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/33948/t/tickets